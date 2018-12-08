Letter: A summary of everything wrong with Kelowna

I believe everyone, and I mean everyone, in our society should pay their fair share of taxes.

To the editor:

First, there’s the drug problem. It’s pretty clear that what the politicians, leaders and the judicial system is doing is not solving the drug epidemic and deaths from drugs. Why can’t they go after the dealers and pushers?

In lots of countries, the punishment is death or a very long prison sentence for anyone caught with more than enough drugs for personal use. We don’t have the death penalty here, but what about bringing back hard labor???? Cruel and unusual punishment the do-gooders will say. What about all the deaths they have caused?

Our society (the judicial system) punishes the victims more than the criminals. The criminals go to jails and get treated better than many seniors and veterans. That is a bloody shame.

The dealers get a slap on the wrist and the victims are dead for a long time. The police arrest the dealers, they go before a judge, released on a promise to appear and are selling drugs the same day. Frustrating as hell for the cops I’ll bet.

It’s time our law makers got some backbone and made laws that will deter the dealers.

The needle exchange is a joke. Give the addicts needles to inject the drugs that they use money stolen from people to buy the drugs. Doesn’t make sense to me. If things do not change, the carnage will continue. Will this fall on deaf ears??

Secondly, the homeless… I feel sorry for most of the homeless, especially the mentally challenged. Sadly, everywhere they stay, they leave the places in a shambles and needles everywhere. Would that suddenly change if housing was built for them? Any place that would be provided would have to be supervised or it would be in shambles before long too.

Thirdly, and probably the touchiest… I believe everyone, and I mean everyone, in our society should pay their fair share of taxes.

The money just keeps pouring out, but then again, the taxpayers have an unlimited supply. Or, our political leaders could just conjure up another tax. The passive Canadians won’t complain.

And lastl, one I’ve wrote in about before. We are paying the highest gas prices in North America because of the taxes our politicians have imposed on us. I have never seen one of our so called elected MLA’s respond to any letters that readers have sent in in the past.

They can afford the high cost of gas because we pay them well, too damn well.

I could say a helluva lot more, but I would like my letter published.

Bob Harris

Kelowna