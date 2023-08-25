Lake Country mayor sends message to residents following wildfire

I want the community to know, and be assured, that staff and I continue to work hard to get more people home later this afternoon. New information will be released on properties permitted to go home through cordemergency.ca

Residents on Okanagan Lake water source were switched to Beaver Lake water source when the Lake Country Wildfire was first identified. The switchover was necessary to assure adequate water pressure while suppressing the wildfire. Okanagan Lake water customers have been switched back and are no longer on a water quality advisory. I appreciate your patience while staff made difficult decisions to better support wildfire suppression efforts.

As impacted households return home, unpack and get settled, it will be time to refill the fridge. In Lake Country, there are many local farms that have been severely impacted by the fires and have a variety of fruit and vegetables ready for you to take home and enjoy. Lake Country Farmers Market will be running today between 3 to 7pm. You can always find fresh local goodies throughout Lake Country – take a look at Farm Gate Trail Map for a list of local farms – you might find some new farms you never knew about. Enjoy and please continue to support local farms and businesses – they need us!

With gratitude,

Mayor Ireland

We are Lake Country.

