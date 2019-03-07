Pexels

Kelowna entrepreneurs test their speed with startup creations

Startup Weekend Okanagan takes place March 22

Creative minds will be running against a tight deadline of 54 hours to launch their own start-ups.

At this year’s Startup Weekend Okanagan, taking place on the weekend of March 22, participants will gather to create and launch their own startups, according to a Start Up Weekend news release.

The event brings together a wide array of talent including developers, designers, marketers, and product managers who form complementary teams to complete the challenge of getting their pitch ready for Sunday’s demo night. Participants create teams on Friday night and have until Sunday evening to prepare their presentation for the judges. Their pitch is then judged on a variety of criteria including market viability, revenue model, and innovation. Winning teams receive resources to help them continue with the business, the release said.

“I never would have thought I would become an entrepreneur, but now I can’t imagine being anything else,” said Stevie Wright, a 2018 participant who continued to pursue her startup after the event. “I can safely say this was one of the most life-changing and exciting weekends of my life.”

Tickets are $99 (or $50 for students) and include all meals and beverages for the weekend. The public can also purchase tickets for the demo night on Sunday and watch the presentations.

Tickets can be purchased at http://startupweekendokanagan.eventbrite.com.


