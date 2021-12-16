Keeper of Vernon’s Bella Vista

I would like to express my gratitude to a woman who has made a great impact on many people in this community.
Each day she walks eight kilometres on Bella Vista Road, collecting garbage.
She consistently ventures out in rain, cold, snow or extreme summer temperatures.
Her disposition is alway pleasant, positive and honouring God.
She has faithfully collected garbage for decades.
That makes her so rare is her age.
She accomplishes this task at an age most of us will never live to see.
I would like to honour her with this letter as she celebrates her own Birthday this Christmas season.
Helen Sydney, you are an example how to live a life of success.
Thank you for this priceless gift.
Happy Birthday!
Claudia Hajevsky
