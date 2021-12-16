Helen Sydney

Keeper of Vernon’s Bella Vista

LETTER: Helen Sydney thanked for venturing out daily and keeping streets clean

I would like to express my gratitude to a woman who has made a great impact on many people in this community.

Each day she walks eight kilometres on Bella Vista Road, collecting garbage.

She consistently ventures out in rain, cold, snow or extreme summer temperatures.

Her disposition is alway pleasant, positive and honouring God.

She has faithfully collected garbage for decades.

That makes her so rare is her age.

She accomplishes this task at an age most of us will never live to see.

I would like to honour her with this letter as she celebrates her own Birthday this Christmas season.

Helen Sydney, you are an example how to live a life of success.

Thank you for this priceless gift.

Happy Birthday!

Claudia Hajevsky

READ MORE: Sidney named caring Canadian

READ MORE: Retired Armstrong teacher continues tradition of supporting students with $100K donation

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
How to use rapid testing to keep you and yours safe during the holiday season
Next story
Resident calls for affordable housing over Vernon’s new park plan

Just Posted

Carboard collection could stack up in North Okanagan due to highway closures

J.J., 42, who lives with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, has been proving people wrong his entire life. (Contributed)
WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges

A flagger directs construction traffic while heavy equipment is used as repairs to a bridge and road that was washed out by flooding are underway on the Coquihalla Highway near Carolin Mine Road, northeast of Hope, B.C., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. According to the B.C. Transportation Ministry the highway, which was heavily damaged in numerous places during last month’s flooding and mudslides, is on track to reopen to essential travel in early January if weather cooperates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Highway reopening caution: ‘It is not the Coquihalla as we know it’

A survey to provide input on a future park at the former site of Vernon's Kin Race Track is open until Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)
Resident calls for affordable housing over Vernon’s new park plan