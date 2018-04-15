Justice, crash, proportional representation and new world order

Sentence Upsets

Just when you are trying to wrap your head around the bizarre light sentence handed to the murderer of the young Van Diest girl, Justice Weatherill shocks us once again with a six month conditional sentence for Dylan Scofield. Morning Star front page story March 28. The victims deserve so much more!

Bob Morgan

Vernon

Red Lights Response

Feb. 17th was a day I will never forget. Just like you, I too, look both ways before entering a green, to watch out for those irresponsible drivers who run red lights.

After looking both ways and seeing that there was nobody in the right lane I proceeded to enter the intersection with my vehicle. I was halfway through when all of a sudden I saw a flash in my right eye and the next thing I know “CRASH” and my car was being pushed into two lanes over and did a 160 degree turn.

There was no one in that lane and when that crash happened it changed my life.

The driver said he tried to stop….um…look if you had been paying attention and not speeding in the first place you would have already stopped never mind trying to stop.

Not wanting to get into any pertinent details all I have to say is even if you are looking both ways some speeding driver can come out of nowhere and cause an accident.

To Karl Schoenberger, you are one lucky person not to have been injured in your incidents of having someone go through a red. For me, not so lucky and not only am I paranoid to be on the road, but when I am, I not only look left and right and left again but I repeat it to the point that the driver behind me honks their horn for me to go. It does help to be extra cautious but not to the point of OCD. Red light offenders are everywhere not only Vernon.

Name withheld

Canada 150

In country wide Canada, secrets were kept about serious political problems. With a very few votes one party could win in a riding of three parties, leaving 60 per cent of voters with no right to ​voice in ​democracy. Leaving that many people out of the equation is complicated/inappropriate. Ask ourselves, when did a true majority government get elected in this country? The answer is: too rarely or almost never. But they pretended it was a majority. They pretended we live in a democracy. One hundred and fifty years ago, the path was set for in the open corruption we enjoy today. Learn the facts. In years passed, a few unhappy ridings changed political positions via the First Past the Post lie. Mafia styled tricksters, exploited the system for a few corporate wealth greedy agendas. The result: people were cheated, democracy remained elusive. Shall we try fix it, or tell the kids, we are sorry?

Mercifully, we can still try to fix it. We can do repairs, after Proportional Representation voting reform for everyone brings about true democracy. Only government can facilitate such a mammoth task. We are short on the time resource, but the gifts on this planet will allow humans to regenerate; to go to renewable, sustainable, and begin a new economy of stimulating employ. Can we actually do it? A year ago, we were lied to about a new ethical reformed voting system in Canada. I did not hear triumphant Trudeau proclaim: “the people have spoken,” that time. I can only be proud of being Canadian when we stop being the laughing stock of the world. Canada is simply not a democracy with a 150 year old first past the post politically corrupted voting institution. What an irony; 150 years ago was also the beginning of anthropogenic caused climate change.

It needs to be cleaned up, and we‘ll do that with a Proportional Representation voting reformed system representing the maximum amount of people here in B.C. B.C.’s government is initiating that lead. Let’s ‘git’er done.’ When your mail-in ballot question arrives; vote Proportional Representation, please send it back completed, and help leave a decent clear path for those behind us. One note: When FPTP is gone: let the people buy the fireworks, not some politician telling me I’m happy, then spending out of the trough.

David R Derbowka

Still Time

To prevent a nuclear exchange and the subsequent 23,000 year rejuvenation period of the earth there needs to be new world order. Countries need to come together to agree to disagree. Maybe some day a copy of this letter will show up blowing around on the ground in a ravaged once inhabitable planet. I read many letters to the editor in The Morning Star about the doggie doo doo. If people were as half as concerned about the threat to our planet maybe we would be in better shape. Threats have been exchanged as the large shells stack up able to be deployed anywhere on earth. Survivors if any would likely band together in large rogue gangs. Possibly in the tens of thousands in search of any sustenance and survival tools until the nuclear winter takes it toll. People need to start paying attention to this likely scenario. There is still time but, Tic Toc.

Ron Schwartz

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.