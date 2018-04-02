Kevin Parnell (right) and Lake Country Mayor James Baker, at the opening of the new Highway 97. - Image: Capital News file

I will always love you, Lake Country

Lake Country’s managing editor says goodbye to the community

I didn’t know much about Lake Country when I started covering the district about four years ago now, first as a reporter for the Lake Country Calendar and for the past 16 months as the paper’s managing editor.

But as happens when you start to cover the news, you learn a little about a lot of things, so it is with a touch of sadness that I say goodbye to those of you who have been reading the Calendar, either in print or online.

This is my last issue as managing editor as I have resigned my position with the newspaper to move on to another career outside of journalism.

But, thanks to these past four years as a reporter/editor, I now am fully capable of telling friends what a wonderful place Lake Country is, how many amazing community-minded people there are, and many great things happening in the DLC, as we like to call it.

It’s difficult to write what’s known as a goodbye column, looking back on a career, when said career in Lake Country was only four years. But after 24 years in the journalism business, I’m proud to add Lake Country to other places I have worked: Smithers, Quesnel and for the past 15 years at the Kelowna Capital News, the Calendar’s sister paper.

There is just so much going on in Lake Country that is exciting for its residents. News-wise it has never been a sleepy place.

Just a few stories and characters that I recall, as I head out the door.

• The Okanagan Rail Trail and all of its splendor and possibilities is going to be a great thing for the region, as proponents always said. It still boggles the mind that CN Rail was given Okanagan Indian Band land to build a railway on with the promise to give it back to the OKIB when done, then allowed to sell it for $22 million instead.

• Speaking of the rail trail, it will be interesting to see how and when Lake Country can start paying back Kelowna for the $2.6 million Kelowna paid for the rail trail through Lake Country. Not many of the excess lands (zero) that were supposed to be sold have been.

• I remember covering the new Highway 97 opening and the closure and renaming of the old highway to Pelmewash Parkway. It was a great call by the council of the day for naming it Pelmewash Parkway, an Indigenous word and the original name of Wood Lake. Nice choice Duane Thomson!

• The last few years have seen Lake Country battle its fair share of fires and I’d like to thank Lake Country Fire Department chief Steve Windsor, deputy chief Brent Penner along with a great crew of paid-on call firefighters for their help. First class all the way. I’ve also had great dealings with everyone at the Lake Country municipal hall over the years, especially Karen Miller. Congrats on a job well-done.

• Lake Country council was always fun to cover. From poop on the rail trail to dog parks, to beach access, drive-thrus, Main street, greenspace, docks, geese, developments and a cast of community characters (good job, Johnny O!). It was fun to join you while it lasted.

• Good luck to chief Byron Louis and the OKIB moving forward. I am very proud to have supported your various battles moving towards Truth and Reconciliation.

• Peace Lake Country. See you on the rail trail/Pelmewash loop.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: More NDP myths to be shattered
Next story
Gardening: Listening to Mother Nature a good plan

Just Posted

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

Reel Reviews: Big robots, big monsters

We say, “Giant monster movie, loud!”

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

OSO tackles two performances in one weekend

OSO presents Sarah Slean, Peter and the Wolf April 6, 7, 8

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Demand growing for female-only ride-hailing apps

Female-centred ride-hailing apps on the rise in spite of hurdles, women say

Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

An explainer on how telecom providers will push emergency notifications out to users

Kamloops police draw guns during arrest

Kamloops police arrest a possible armed man in the downtown

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Gardening: Listening to Mother Nature a good plan

Lake Country garden coach Elke Lange with some helpful hints

Most Read