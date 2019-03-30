Historical happenings: Prominent Lake Country builder remembered through his work

Edward (Teddy) Hare played a key role in the construction of the Gibson house

Lake Country Museum

Tools resting on Lake Country Museum’s shelves were a central point in establishing the Okanagan.

The tools were used by Edward (Teddy) Hare’s hands, who build some of the first homes in the area.

They were derived largely from a prominent builder Edward (Teddy) Hare, who built many of the homes. Jim Gleed, a stone mason, partnered with Hare to do the work.

The Gibson house (Kopje Park, Carr’s Landing), the Carter house, the Grey house, the Sundial house, the Hare home and the Grant house, were all built by Hare’s hands.

READ MORE: Historical happenings: Sam Hikichi avoids Asiatic Exclusion League riots in broom closet

Brick fireplaces and stone property walls were crafted by Jim Gleed. Hare Road was established in 1907 and was named in honour of the Hare family. Hare was born in Somerset England and moved to Vernon, in the Okanagan, around 1907. He later relocated up north to Fort Fraser. There, he was involved in bridge building for the Grand Trunk Pacific for roughly eight years before returning to the Okanagan in 1916.

READ MORE: Kelowna History: Murder on the S.S. Okanagan

He enlisted with the First Army Troop Company during World War I. He served for the remainder of the war and returned to purchase an orchard in Okanagan Centre in 1921 where he continued to build homes and structures. Hare’s two sisters lived with him at the ranch until 1928, the year he married his wife Susan. They met at the Okanagan Valley Land Company offices. In 1937 Teddy and Susan moved to Kelowna for the summer. Teddy was the supervisor of the architects for the Kelowna Post Office. Afterwards, he was in charge of similar projects, including the building of city hall, an addition to Kelowna General Hospital, and building the Kelowna High School.

It was not until 1953 that, for health reasons, Hare retired and sold his orchard. He died in 1963, his wife followed 18 years later.

READ MORE: Historical Lake Country happenings: Two stores compete in Oyama

By Lake Country Museum guest writer Jacob Semenuik. Every week, the Lake Country Calendar will publish a column highlighting our community’s past.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Making the call to cut the cord

Just Posted

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

The dog has been spotted multiple times around Trewhitt Road

West Kelowna approves 5 canabis store applications

Ten overall applications were reviewed and sorted by city council

Attic fire reported close to Kelowna Airport

A fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Suspect robs Kelowna gas stations with knife, taser

One gas station along Highway 33 was robbed twice in one night

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Most Read