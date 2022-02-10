Gyms in need of Vernon’s support

Gyms, fitness centres and studios are reopening, but under limited capacity.
I know that is great news for many people, myself included, but it is not a fix-all situation for these businesses.
Now, perhaps, more than ever, these businesses need community support. Look at it as not only an investment in local business and economy but also an investment in our community.
If you have paused or canceled your membership, time to reactivate it.
If you are not a person who typically goes to a gym, fitness centre or studio, perhaps, rethink that decision and give it a try.
If that still isn’t your thing, think about reaching out to a local gym, fitness centre or studio, see if you can purchase a pass or buy clothing, nutrition or supplements for yourself or someone you care about.
Or, maybe, you can donate money to a local gym, fitness centre or studio to help them rebound.
We need small businesses, we need gyms, fitness centres and studios. They are a huge part of our community.
Remember, the people who operate and work for small businesses are our sisters and brothers. They are our family, friends and nieghbours.
They are the people who sponsor our sports teams, donate to our charities and auctions, and help to create our overall sense of community.
Without them, without these businesses, our communities do not look the same. If we let them go, there will be a void that will not easily be filled.
However, collectively, all of us can help make sure these businesses rebound.
Please check them out and, if you can, support them in some way.
I also understand that there are a number of local small businesses this post doesn’t mention who are struggling and are in need of support.
I know that my family will continue to support as many of those as we can during this time and we encourage you to do the same.
This letter is about creating support, not debating with each other.
To our community, I implore you to act in kindness and support local where you can.
Josh Windquist
@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BC governmentCoronavirusFitness