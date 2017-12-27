Going green

LETTER: Thoughts on how going green will cost more

In regards to going green. I hear Kelowna has a plan to reduce their carbon foot print. Good for them! But all they will be doing is downloading the responsibility to every car owner through new laws. Then there’s the solution to reduce gasses buy driving an electric car. Well, that’s just great. Yes, they are becoming more affordable, cheaper to operate. Or are they.

Right now you plug in your car every night and no worries. What happens when we all have to pay more for electricity during peak demand times? We have been warned they are coming. These times are described by BC Hydro as dinner time when everyone comes home from work to cook, do laundry, plug in their car, etc. I guess you pay a little extra, but who cares, still cheaper than fossil fuel gasoline. What happens when more and more electric cars end up on the grid? As we are all told, it’s all supply and demand. I guess you pay a little extra, but who cares, it’s still cheaper than gasoline. And then the government realizes that every electric car on the road is not paying their fair share of road tax, so another tax grab somehow. Maybe you’ll be paying road tax by using your oven even though you don’t own a car? Yeah, that sounds about right. And if the government scraps site C, then what. BC imports electricity from USA and with our dollar as strong as it isn’t, then this car isn’t such a good investment. And at the end of the day, the government that downloaded the responsibility to every car owner will be left looking like the bad guy for going back to fossil fuel. And remember, it was government incentives that started this whole trap. Thanks a lot!

Mick Bell

