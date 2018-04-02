Gardening: Listening to Mother Nature a good plan

Lake Country garden coach Elke Lange with some helpful hints

By Elke Lange

With April now here we have finally arrived on the other side of winter.

Mind you, don’t let April fool you into being too overzealous just yet, rolling up your sleeves to dig up you garden.

Before you start seriously heading into the garden let Mother Nature be your guide on when and what to do.

Many successful gardeners take note on what is going on around them naturally in the landscape as reference to what needs doing.

They may be old wives tales but here are a few hints on what to do and when to do it. When the soil thaws and dries it’s time to plant radishes and spinach. When the forsythia blooms it’s time to start pruning your roses. When the crocus begin to bloom it’s time to plant seeds for almost all plants that can withstand frost such as rhubarb, lettuce and cabbage type plants. When you can hear peepers peep (Pseudacris crucifer, tiny frogs) it’s time to get those peas planted.

What I have always enjoyed doing in the first weeks of April is to start visiting our local nurseries and greenhouses. These outings always inspire me to become creative in my own garden by seeking out some of the new plant cultivars.

If you are really dying to roll up your sleeves and get dirty, early April, as the soil warms, is the perfect time to start planting those trees and shrubs you have on your wish list.

When planting your trees and shrubs remember to dig a big enough hole to accommodate new healthy root growth. Creating a hole twice the size of the rootball is generally recommended. I usually back fill with the existing soil providing it’s not just pure clay, sand or too gravely and adding bone meal is always a good idea.

Elke Lange is a gardening coach. You can find her at the Kel-Lake Greenhouse in Lake Country or on the web at elkelandscapingcoach.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
I will always love you, Lake Country

Just Posted

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

Reel Reviews: Big robots, big monsters

We say, “Giant monster movie, loud!”

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

OSO tackles two performances in one weekend

OSO presents Sarah Slean, Peter and the Wolf April 6, 7, 8

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Demand growing for female-only ride-hailing apps

Female-centred ride-hailing apps on the rise in spite of hurdles, women say

Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

An explainer on how telecom providers will push emergency notifications out to users

Kamloops police draw guns during arrest

Kamloops police arrest a possible armed man in the downtown

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Gardening: Listening to Mother Nature a good plan

Lake Country garden coach Elke Lange with some helpful hints

Most Read

  • I will always love you, Lake Country

    Lake Country’s managing editor says goodbye to the community

  • Gardening: Listening to Mother Nature a good plan

    Lake Country garden coach Elke Lange with some helpful hints