Galloway: Be kind

It’s Pink Shirt Day week!

Who doesn’t love pink, c’mon… it’s PINK! Fresh from the amazingly orchestrated 5th Annual Pink Shirt Day breakfast in support of the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club I, for one, am pumped. The dialogue has changed from something we should stop doing – anti-bullying – to something we should start doing – being kind. Pretty simple, huh? Being kind makes us happy, and random acts of kindness make others happy so why the heck not, get your “kind” on, friends, let’s make this workplace a happier place.

So, in the spirit of turning those frowns upside down, here are some top tips I’ve pulled together for making that place that many of us spend a whopping great third of our lives at..

Stop the Micro-Managing!

Whether you’re the business owner, a line manager or part of a team, micromanaging doesn’t work – show me a place where someone wants to have every part of their role scrutinised and I’ll show you an unhappy staff member. My leadership style at Evolve Design Build is inclusive, relaxed, collaborative. Don’t get me wrong, we all get sh*t done, and I expect my team to own their roles and be accountable to the bigger picture, but I don’t micro manage and I won’t ever start. It’s not who I am. I think we have a very happy atmosphere in our offices, and I put that down to communication. Lead, mentor, guide, support your peers – and watch them grow. Leave the hierarchy at the door.

Speaking of doors…

keep that metaphorical door open… every office gets tension once in a while, we’re all individuals with different value systems, beliefs, and let’s face it, chips on our shoulders – open door policies at every level give people the opportunity to discuss anything that’s bothering them. Not a talker? Implement an online ideas portal! Bring some ideas friends! If your company isn’t receptive to this kind of suggestion perhaps it’s not your kind of company… just sayin’? Key to this, of course, is action – the company needs to be willing to listen and act on people’s concerns.. but don’t underestimate your ability to effect change!

Be the change.

It’s well documented that giving back makes us happier; making a difference to someone else’s life (without expecting anything in return) is one of the most powerful ways to elevate our happiness. So why not bring a Social Responsibility element to your company? And not just at Christmas time! It’s something that we do at Evolve and HUB, and it brings everyone together in ways that might surprise you. What moves you? Where do your passion lie? Where can you have the most impact? I am a firm believer in being able to measure that impact – whatever that means to you. Maybe populate your lunchroom whiteboard with idea starters, get the conversation going – give something back.

Need a whiteboard? (or a lunchroom?!) Evolve can help 😉

So, on this Pink Shirt Day Week – in a world where you can be anything friends, be kind!

Until next time, friends xo

About Jules Galloway:

Jules Galloway is known as an agitator and a change maker, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. As the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build and co-owner of HUB Office Furniture, Jules ignores the status quo and is fundamentally changing the way the design industry does business. Having started her first business more than 25 years ago, Jules’ continued success comes from knowing when to buck the trends and instead dig into the ‘why’ as a way to understand what her clients really want. Especially when they have no idea! Jules has vision and it’s not just about the right chairs to go with that flooring. She is passionate about function-first design and purposeful projects. She has a clear idea of what it means to be part of the community and she incorporates this into every aspect of her life. As an instructor at the Centre for Arts and Technology Design School, Jules encourages young designers to understand the fundamentals but to also be confident to take the risks. Her personal passion for child and youth mental health has led to non-profit organizations making up 80% of her design projects. Jules brings her heart into all she does. She is a relationship builder who has a savvy eye, strong business acumen and leads with her heart. She lives in Kelowna, B.C.with her two children, her dog and her fiancé – soon to be husband, Lee!

www.evolveinteriors.ca

Email: jules@evolveinteriors.ca

Instagram:

Founder and CEO @evolve_designbuild

Co-Own @hubofficefurnitureinc

Facebook

