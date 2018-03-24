Editorial: Unplug during Earth Hour, or at any time

Earth Hour is today (Saturday, March 24) from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Earth Hour participation is dropping despite support for conserving energy.

A new report released Friday by BC Hydro finds most British Columbians still think Earth Hour is important despite four years of declining participation.

Earth Hour is Saturday from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. but the results are expected to be dim.

The report entitled “Lights out: Why Earth Hour is dimming in B.C.” found British Columbians reduced their electricity use during Earth Hour by just 0.3 per cent in 2017, or 15 per cent of the savings achieved in 2008.

Related: North Okanagan region responds to Earth Hour

The decline comes despite seven in 10 British Columbians surveyed for the report saying they intend to participate in Earth Hour this year. The findings suggest BC Hydro’s largely hydroelectric generation may account for the lack of participation in Earth Hour. Electricity generation accounts for only one per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in B.C.

The report also found while British Columbians place importance on the environment, it is not the primary driver for them to conserve. At nearly 70 per cent, most British Columbians say their greatest motivation for reducing electricity use is saving money on bills. Only 15 per cent said their primary motivation is the environment.

When asked how much they would need to save on their bills to be motivated to conserve, more than 80 per cent of British Columbians said they would make the changes only if they saved $300 or more. BC Hydro customers who act on 10 no-cost conservation tips, including unplugging a second fridge and lowering the thermostat, can save up to $455 a year on their electricity costs.

See the full list of tips here

@vernonnews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Star Gazing: The first spiral galaxies

Just Posted

Editorial: Unplug during Earth Hour, or at any time

Earth Hour is today (Saturday, March 24) from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Kelowna engineering company celebrates 15 years

CTQ has a few ongoing projects this year, including the KGH JoAnna’s House

Crimes unresolved in the Central Okanagan

RCMP are searching for suspects in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

54.40 revisits Kelowna

The rockers will highlight old songs with a new twist March 31

Rally in Kelowna to protest pipeline

Forty people gather outside MP’s office to protest Trans Mountain pipeline project

What’s happening

Find out which events are taking place in the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

Snowfall warning for Highway 3

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Changing philosophies for seniors’ care

Aging baby boomers impacting continuum of care

Photos: Salmon Arm celebrates Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie

Hometown hero welcomed home with parade, recognition ceremony at city hall

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

Most Read

  • Editorial: Unplug during Earth Hour, or at any time

    Earth Hour is today (Saturday, March 24) from 8:30-9:30 p.m.