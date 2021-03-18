British Columbia still uses Daylight Saving Time during a portion of the year, but some are asking whether the switch should be ended. (Black Press file photo)

British Columbia still uses Daylight Saving Time during a portion of the year, but some are asking whether the switch should be ended. (Black Press file photo)

EDITORIAL: Time to rethink the time change

Days following time change are a time of adjustment for many

For some, the past few days have been a blur.

The return to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday has meant resetting clocks and readjusting schedules. Each spring, clocks in most parts of Canada are set one hour ahead in spring, and in fall, clocks are set back one hour.

The reasoning behind the time change was to reduce the need for lighting and heating, by taking advantage of natural daylight in the evening. However, the effect of the time change in reducing energy consumption remains disputed.

READ ALSO: Yukon heralds time zone shift as Canadians ready to move clocks

READ ALSO: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

While the loss of a single hour from the spring time change may seem inconsequential over the course of a year, opponents of Daylight Saving Time have said the adjustments are difficult.

Some studies suggest the spring time shift can result in increased health problems and an increased risk of traffic accidents in the days following the time change.

In a world where many are already dealing with chronic lack of sleep, the single hour lost during the spring time change can have a noticeable effect in the following days.

Not all parts of Canada make the switch to Daylight Saving Time. Saskatchewan has been on year-round standard time since 1966 and the Yukon Territory abandoned the time switch in 2020.

Other parts of the world have observed Daylight Saving Time in past years, but have since abandoned it. This includes countries such as Argentina, Brazil, China, Russia, South Africa and others. Parts of Australia continue to use Daylight Savings Time, but other areas have abandoned the time switch.

While there has been some talk about the future of Daylight Savings Time, and while there is annual grumbling about the time switch, especially in spring, the time change ritual continues in most parts of Canada, the United States and Europe, as well as in several other countries.

For a number of years, there have been discussions on whether to abandon the time change in British Columbia. Is it time for the provincial government to do away with the seasonal switches and have clocks on a consistent time throughout the year?

– Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Editorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Hint: It’s not Greg

Just Posted

A Vernon store was broken into with the thief stealing two large crystals Wednesday night, March 17, 2021. (Expressions of Time - Facebook)
$1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

Expressions of Time owner cautions online shoppers to keep eyes peeled

Protesters stood outside the Vernon Courts Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a Curtis Wayne Sagmoen matter came before the courts once again. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Sagmoen cop assault charge plea delayed once more

High-profile North Okanagan man was slated to enter a plea March 18

A map showing new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health between March 7 and 13. (BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases increasing in the Central Okanagan

Region records more than double late-February numbers between March 7 and 13

The Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned over 1,400 pounds of garbage from Beaver Lake Road on March 14. (Supplied/Kane Blake)
1,400 pounds of garbage discovered in Lake Country backcountry

Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up the mess on March 14

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto has been nominated for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award for the 2021 season, given to the top player in college hockey. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper a finalist for top college hockey award

Quinnipiac University’s Odeen Tufto has been nominated for this year’s Hobey Baker Award

Downtown Vernon Association marketing director Peter Kaz, left, and executive director Susan Lehman, right, present a $4,000 cheque to Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema fundraising co-chairs Susan Hodgson and Donna Elliott, centre, on March 17, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: Downtown association backs fundraiser for historic Vernon theatre

$4K donation brings Okanagan Screen Arts’ Save Our Towne Cinema to one-third mark in goal

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Four patients reportedly involved in Highway 97C rollover

Incident north of Merritt may involve an impaired driver

British Columbia still uses Daylight Saving Time during a portion of the year, but some are asking whether the switch should be ended. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Time to rethink the time change

Days following time change are a time of adjustment for many

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Hyde Mountain Golf Course is pursuing a bylaw amendment to accommodate more than 100 strata lots for recreational vehicles, as well as to bring an onsite helicopter tour business into compliance. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Golf course development proposal prompts Sicamous to consider boundary expansion

A study of the issue may be forthcoming, province gets final say

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Most Read