Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan in the summer of 2018. (Citizen file)

EDITORIAL: Past actions haunt candidates

Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer dogged by incidents from earlier years

Past comments and actions have come back to haunt two political party leaders in the upcoming federal election.

For Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, it was several incidents of wearing brownface or blackface, the most recent in a 2001 yearbook picture while he was a teacher at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver.

For Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, it was a 2005 video of his comments opposing same-sex marriage that resulted in considerable outrage.

READ ALSO: ‘I shouldn’t have done it,’ Trudeau says of brownface photo

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Liberals dig up clip of Scheer opposing same-sex marriage in 2005

In both cases, the incidents in question are uncomfortable, not only for the party leaders but for all candidates running under the party banners.

Some will ask whether the Liberal party can hope to be fair or respectful to any visible minorities if its leader showed incredible disrespect by wearing brownface or blackface.

Some will ask if the Conservative party is homophobic because of Scheer’s earlier comments.

However, it would be a mistake to reject either party solely as a result of these incidents.

Scheer’s comments came 14 years ago, during a time when attitudes towards same-sex marriage were quite different from today.

His views and the party’s platform today are of far greater importance than a comment made a decade and a half ago.

Trudeau’s blackface and brownface appearances date back even further.

Again, Trudeau’s views and the Liberal party’s platform today are far more important than pictures and videos from two decades ago.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Some may argue that the past remarks or past images are important because they speak to the character of the leaders, and by extension, the tone of the party. And yes, we would agree that character matters.

However, using past comments to make present judgements is not fair — unless those past comments are part of a continuing trend.

This election is about the present and the future. It is not about the past.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Just Posted

Health minister announces new urgent care center in Kelowna

Adrian Dix made the annoucment Thursday at the Capri Centre

Special Olympics fundraiser comes to downtown Kelowna

motionball Marathon of Sport kicks-off in City Park Saturday

Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Rockets top defenceman returns from NHL camp ahead of home-opener

Kaedan Korczak was re-assigned by the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday

UBC Okanagan golf team starts season with historic win

Men’s team Cole Wilson led the Heat to two titles at the University of Alberta Invitational

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Most Read