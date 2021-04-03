EDITORIAL: Housing prices and supply affect our communities

Shortage of affordable housing an issue around B.C.

There is a housing crisis in many communities around British Columbia.

The average price of a single-family home is past $500,000 in many communities, and in Revelstoke price tags around the $800,000 mark are common.

In Princeton, the vacancy rate for rental properties is less than one per cent.

Anyone looking to locate to that community will have a difficult time finding a place to live.

READ ALSO: Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

READ ALSO: BC Housing involved in over 30 Penticton housing projects

And in Summerland, the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group sees numerous requests from families in search of a place to live.

Summerland also has a lack of housing diversity, since the majority of homes are single-family houses, with a limited selection of apartments and townhomes.

The present housing market, with a limited supply, contributes to high prices.

This can benefit those who are looking to sell or rent out a home.

But the selling price is only part of the equation. High housing costs affect the demographics of a community.

Some believe higher housing costs will also help to create premium communities throughout the region, as high prices will drive out those who cannot afford the rent rates or mortgage payments.

However, a healthy, vibrant community does not consist of just one economic sector. If housing costs are high, it becomes difficult for businesses to hire workers, especially in retail, hospitality, tourism and service industry jobs.

In some communities, employers in skilled trades fields are having a hard time attracting workers because of the cost of living.

The issue of housing affordability is being raised in communities around the Okanagan and Similkameen. Individuals and community organizations are discussing ways to add to the housing supply and accommodate those who need affordable places to live.

But talk by itself is not enough. For the sake of all in our communities, we need to take action to ensure there is an adequate, affordable supply of housing.

–Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingEditorialsHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Where does the money come from? The B.C. government’s top revenue sources

Just Posted

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White health advisory issued after restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

A wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake sent smoke over the Vernon area Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Karin Marshall photo)
UPDATE: Okanagan Lake wildfire peaked at 100 hectares, no new growth

BC Wildfire Service updated its size estimate for the blaze Friday afternoon

A screengrab of Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip. Photo: Instagram.com/landos.photos
WATCH: Kelowna-based photographer uses a drone to capture the beauty of the Okanagan

Landon Hemmes’s “A Taste of British Columbia” clip showcases the vast and ever-changing cityscape of Kelowna, while also capturing the serenity offered by surrounding nature

The Lumby Community Thrift Store will need to move its donation storage container from its parking lot due to adhere to local bylaws and is turning to the public to find a solution. The container will need to be moved by the end of April 2021. (Amanda Lishman photo)
‘Betty’ the storage container evicted from Lumby thrift store lot

Members at thrift store welcoming ideas for alternatives to store donations

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

EDITORIAL: Housing prices and supply affect our communities

Shortage of affordable housing an issue around B.C.

A girl wraps her arms around her dog during a 4-H event at the 147th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 10, 2019. Saturday, April 10, 2021 is Hug Your Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 4 to 10

Hug Your Dog Day, Unicorn Day, and Beer Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire in a home on 27th Avenue Friday, April 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: One person taken to hospital following Vernon house fire

27th Avenue traffic was blocked both ways during the incident Friday afternoon

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

Interior Health listed the exposure for March 29

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

Most Read