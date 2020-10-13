(File photo)

(File photo)

EDITORIAL: Continuing efforts to control COVID-19

As numbers continue to increase, anti-mask protests are a concern

For the past seven months, COVID-19 restrictions and safety directives have been a fact of life in British Columbia and across Canada.

Elsewhere in the world, measures to slow the spread of this pandemic have been in place much longer.

Non-medical masks are commonplace now, and physical distancing means people do not stand as close together as they did a year ago.

These preventative measures will likely be with us for some time to come.

READ ALSO: Movie filmed in Cawston suspended following positive COVID-19 test

READ ALSO: COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Complying with these measures could be part of the reason why our COVID-19 statistics in Canada are much lower than in other parts of the world.

And yet, more than 175,000 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 9,500 have died.

There is no proven cure for this disease, and while researchers are working to develop a vaccine, none has been approved for the public.

This is why it is important to take the precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

And it is also why recent anti-mask protests and demonstrations are concerning.

Last week, an anti-mask rally was held near two Kelowna schools.

Anti-mask demonstrations have also been held elsewhere in the Okanagan Valley, in other parts of British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

And there are some who are distributing misinformation about COVID-19 and the severity of this pandemic.

Such behaviour is irresponsible at best and dangerous at worst.

The COVID-19 statistics from British Columbia, from Canada and from around the world show the number of new cases has been increasing in recent months.

The information has been compiled by medical experts.

The medical advice and recommendations are coming from people who are trained in how to control the spread of diseases.

These voices need to be heard, especially now as the number of new COVID-19 cases is increasing.

The restrictions and safety directives are not necessarily pleasant, but they will remain necessary as long as this pandemic is with us.

— Black Press

CoronavirusEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Rogers Communication announced the expansion of its 5G network into Lake Country and West Kelowna Oct. 13, 2020, on the heels of expanding into cities including Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm earlier this year. (Rogers Coverage Map)
5G rolls out in Lake Country, West Kelowna

Rogers expanded its network to cities such as Vernon and Kelowna earlier this year

A heavy police presence spotted outside of Canadian Tire on 27th Street Tuesday, Oct. 13, was linked to an attempted shoplifting, RCMP said. (Google Maps)
Shoplifter’s plans foiled by Vernon store staff

Several vehicles were damaged by the suspect in attempt to flee the scene

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

An internal school memo states many students received counselling

Most Read