Remembrance Day at Memorial Park in Summerland. (Monique Tamminga Black Press)

Remembrance Day at Memorial Park in Summerland. (Monique Tamminga Black Press)

EDITORIAL: A time to consider the high cost of war

Remembrance Day is not a time to celebrate past battlefield victories and heroic measures

On Friday, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at cenotaphs across the country as a way to honour those who fought and died in past wars.

The tone of these ceremonies is sombre, with laying of wreaths and two minutes of silence in honour of those who have served and those who have died in military action.

Throughout Canada’s history, more than 2.3 million Canadians have served and more than 118,000 have died in service to this country.

Their service includes the two world wars in the 20th century, the Korean War, the First Gulf War, the conflict in Afghanistan and numerous peacekeeping missions over the years.

Each of those who died in service deserve to be remembered as people who were loved and cared for by family members and friends.

Of those who served and were able to return home, some had or continue to have lasting injuries.

Others returned home shaken by what they had experienced.

Remembrance Day is not a time to celebrate past battlefield victories and heroic measures. Rather, this is a day to reflect on the high cost of war.

The effects of war become even more noticeable when one considers civilians who have been injured or killed because they were living in war zones.

In addition, some have been forced to flee as refugees because their homes and their countries have been devastated by warfare.

These stories have played out in past wars in the 20th century and earlier, and are continuing in other parts of the world today, including Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and other countries.

Conflicts, some of them lasting for many years, continue to take a toll on those affected.

The Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11 are a time to consider once again the terrible cost of war.

– Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EditorialsRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COLUMN: Turning back the clocks, not the calendar

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of 19-storey tower proposed for 1333 Bertram Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council approves 19-storey Bertram Street high-rise

Fran Millar was thankful she participated in a YMCA Seniors Health Assessment and has since made the Y an important part of her recovery. (YMCA/Submitted)
Seniors can get free health check at Kelowna YMCA

The Minister of International Development,Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through Kelowna office building