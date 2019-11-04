COLUMN: Community comes together on Halloween

A new column by Kelowna resident Elizabeth Skelton

~Elizabeth Skelton~

As a child, my family participated in Halloween festivities, yet stopped after a couple of years because of our Christian roots. We did not hand out candy or go trick-or-treating, instead we would turn off the lights and hang out as a family. Most of my life, I had no interest in celebrating this holiday and would not dress up or hand out candy.

I never thought that Halloween could be a way to reach out to your community, build friendships and bless parents and their children with games and coffee. Kimberly and Gary from Black Mountain in Kelowna, decided to dedicate their night to serving their neighbourhood. They transformed their garage into a cozy coffee corner for parents and included a fun game for the kids to play.

The idea behind the game was for the kids to play and earn their candy. Each ball to land on the sticky pad would score them one piece. The motive behind the coffee and the game was to create a welcoming environment for local families. It was refreshing to interact with the kids, seeing them in their unique costumes while their faces lit up with joy when they scored.

There is always a time to serve and to be kind, especially Halloween, since parents and their children arrive at your place by the crowds. This is the perfect time to put out some warm drinks and set up some fun games.

Next year, I hope to do the same, using Halloween as a means to get to know the community I live in. Instead of shutting my lights off, I want to shine them brighter, welcoming my neighbours over.

