Christmas characters can mislead kids

To the editor:
The recent editorial which stated some people think we should get rid of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has a valid point to make.
But I’m sure there will be some folks who will give him flak over his comment.
I did have an uncle once who had a red nose but that was from drinking. The fictional Rudolph was never known to drink, so that is another topic entirely.
But perhaps it is important that parents tell the story of Rudolph leaping over tall buildings and through fog banks, as kids must learn sometime that adults lie to them.
While kids will eventually figure out that Santa Claus was merely a figment of a PR campaign done for a soft drink company, those now enlightened kids will grow up and keep Rudolph to push excessive consumerism at Christmas on their own kids. Go figure.
It is still working now as people prefer imaginary friends over reality.
While I’m sorry to say there is no Santa Claus, I am grateful that Christmas/pagan pudding with rum sauce is very much real, at least, and I thank Odin for that.
Robert Rock
Mission City
