Busy November for Winfield Bruins U15 T3

A letter by Julie Forgie

First they started off with an exciting win in Summerland, and brought home the gold in that tournament.

Next up was a bottle drive in Lake Country where they raised just over $3000. Thank you so much to everyone who donated, and helped this team with their fundraising efforts.

The next weekend, they thought it was time to give back to the community that had helped them so much the week before! The team went around the community and collected food for the Lake Country Community Fridge. They were able to collect hundred of pounds of food, that will be used to stock the fridge for weeks. The generosity of our town is overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who donated. Also, thank you to West Kelowna parents who brought food items to our home game that day to donate to the fridge too. It really is amazing how hockey families come together!

Finally, the Bruins hosted their home tournament on November 11-13. They had teams from Kelowna, Kamloops, Chilliwack, Cranbrook and Whitehorse. While the Bruins did make it to the final, Whitehorse took the win, in a hard fought battle. Both teams left it all on the ice and the team should be very proud of the game that was played.

Next, the Bruins head to the Kootenays for a couple of games to finish up November. It’s been a busy month for this team, now, bring on December!

Thank you again to everyone who contributed to, supported, and cheered on the Bruins team.

~Julie Forgie

Lake Country

