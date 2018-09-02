Party like it’s 1999: Labour Minister Harry Bains joins B.C. Building Trades executive director Tom Sigurdson to celebrate the construction organization’s 50th anniversary, October 2017. (B.C. government)

B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Union sign-ups, minimum wage for farm workers on the table

Employers in B.C. are nervously awaiting the results of the B.C. government’s overhaul of the Labour Code, to see if the traditional swings of provincial politics repeat themselves.

Since the minority NDP government took office a year ago, they have seen the shift to a new payroll tax to pay for health care, increases to the minimum wage totalling 34 per cent over four years, phasing out the alcohol server wage, increasing corporate taxes and imposing the first hike in the carbon tax on fuels in seven years.

Now the government is awaiting a report from its appointed committee on whether to do away with secret ballot votes for union certification, prevent employers from communicating with employees during a certification, and generally reverse changes made in 2003 after the B.C. Liberals took office.

Labour Minister Harry Bains tells me the report was delayed for a month at the committee’s request, and should be out shortly. He wouldn’t comment directly on the long-standing demand by the B.C. Federation of Labour and others to do away with secret ballot certification votes, except to say employees should be free to choose “without interference from anybody.”

We’ve seen how that’s going to work in public construction, where every employee will be forced to join one of 19 selected international unions for the duration of the job. One obstacle faced by Bains is that B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has indicated he won’t support scrapping certification votes.

B.C. Liberal labour critic John Martin isn’t reassured.

“Last year, Andrew Weaver kind of drew a line in the sand on that one, and we did see the NDP back down,” Martin told me. “But since then, there’s been a realization that there’s a lot of huff and bluff from Andrew on that. So I expect them to bring that one in.”

In his mandate letter appointing Bains to cabinet, Premier John Horgan also directed him to update the Employment Standards Act, unchanged since the last years of the previous NDP government. One of the demands made by the union-backed B.C. Employment Standards Coalition is to end the “second-class status” of farmworkers, setting a “minimum-wage floor” that would be imposed on the traditional piece-work rates.

Bains came to politics in 2005 from the United Steelworkers, which you may recall is the U.S.-based union that directly paid top NDP campaign staff for last year’ nail-biter election. That’s not going to happen again, since the NDP and Greens got together to replace union and corporate donations with contributions from taxpayers. It’s kind of like union dues you are being charged by political parties, even if you didn’t join or didn’t vote in the last provincial election.

Bains assures me he is sensitive to the needs of business, and the cumulative effects of various policies such as the payroll tax and minimum wage.

“When [business and labour] work together they create wealth,” Bains said. “That’s the kind of business environment that I would like to facilitate, working with them both.

“I think we are in a good position to do that. We have a strong economy, we have a lot more jobs than there are people.”

As was confirmed last week by audited financial statements, B.C. managed a big surplus for the fiscal year that ended in March, despite $3 billion in additional spending by the new government.

One thing for sure about good economic times, they don’t last forever.

Tom Fletcher is B.C. legislature reporter and columnist for Black Press. Email: tfletcher@blackpress.ca

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Letter: Our ability to extinguish fires is an international embarrassment

Just Posted

Looking for a family doctor in Kelowna? Here’s how to get one

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is making the process easier

Update: Flames and smoke from Old Tom Creek wildfire visible 15 km west of Keremeos

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

Lake Country residents call for change to Okanagan Safe Harbour

Okanagan Centre Coun. Blair Ireland and resident Richard Gibbons say the harbour isn’t effective

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Each week we’ll highlight popular stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

B.C. VIEWS: Every day is Labour Day for John Horgan’s NDP

Union sign-ups, minimum wage for farm workers on the table

Penticton Vees lose at home to Wenatchee

Vees lose second preseason games to the Wild

Whitecaps hang on to rattle Earthquakes 2-1

Vancouver beats San Jose, extends MLS unbeaten streak to 6

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Tappen, near Salmon Arm

Collision on highway has stopped traffic, estimated opening at 9 p.m.

Blue Jays GM feels Donaldson trade was ‘best decision’ for team’s future

2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson was traded to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in B.C. community

Public health officials are investigating the source of the bacteria in Surrey

Okanagan display of National Geographic exhibition wrapping up

The exhibit at Liquidity Winery is the only display of the Photo Ark in Canada this year

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Most Read