Affordable housing, child safety and dog poop

Affordable housing

I just can’t understand why the media and politicians of all stripes cannot bring themselves to admit that the affordable housing situation has been, and still is, in a state of turmoil, needlessly, when a stroke-of-the-pen long term solution is available. The attached report describes the genesis of the problem and the simple, cost effective solution. If I am wrong in my thinking, I wish someone would tell me why … too simple??? I don’t believe it. Please respond instead of encouraging the useless present and future spending of $Billions, more than we have already expended over the years, without solving the problem. Please, please, please let the marketplace solve the greater part of the problem. More money, speculation taxes, and other restrictions and misguided efforts will continue to be futile and will continue to generate unintended consequences.

Please, have a look at yourselves and examine the problem with unbiased reasoning.

Yours truly frustrated,

C Wills

Kids competing with traffic

In response to Intersection Drives Safety Concerns: Yes! This community needs crossing guards at the intersection of 27th Street and 35th Avenue.

What I read in The Morning Star was, unfortunately, not news. When my own children attended Beairsto, the then PAC requested crossing guards at that intersection; we were told by the school district that it was too expensive. The PAC then requested, in conjunction with St. James School and Seaton Secondary, that the Ministry of Highways slow the speed along 27th Street from Highway 6 to 43rd Avenue (from just before St. James to just past Seaton); we were told this was not possible because 27th Street is a major artery.

It is a major artery. It was not always thus. As my then eleven-year-old daughter said five years ago, “You’d have to be pretty stupid to build three schools on a major highway, but you’d have to be even stupider to build a major highway alongside three schools.”

It’s high time the school district, the city of Vernon and the Ministry of Highways come together to remedy this perilous situation. If, God forbid, a child gets seriously injured or killed, are you going to pass the buck on that, too?

Bridget Trainor

Dog Waste

The DND grounds are a mess of dog poop.

This is directed to the dog owners who walked there with their dogs all winter, hoping the snow would take care of their dogs poop. Surprise, surprise the snow melted and the poop is still there. It is time that the responsible dog owners call out the bad ones. Please take their pictures; post it on social media and maybe they will get the hint.

Lets try and keep the grounds nice so that the DND will allow the people of Vernon to use them.

Bonnie Mitchell