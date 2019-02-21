Facebook: Big White, Andrew Jay

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Whether you’re out to ski, snowshoe or just après on the mountain; we will enjoy the fresh air, usually get above the grey sky that is in the city and enjoy some sunshine. Heading up to a local ski hill is also a way for myself to get out of the city with friends, bring my two dogs with me and enjoy some winter fun all within a short drive from my home. Our area mountains aren’t just about skiing, and family fun, they also host some great events, have a good selection of accommodation and restaurants; here are a few more reasons to head out of the city for the weekend.

1.Verticles and Vintages, March 9 at Apex Mountain Resort

This event is the highlight, an evening of tasting many of the renowned wines from the Naramata Bench. Wineries will be pouring a selection of tastings and the wines will be complimented by delicious tapas and chefs’ specialty tastes created by the Gunbarrel’s gourmet kitchen. Join the wineries for this wonderful evening of tasting and after in the Gunbarrel Saloon and Restaurant for live music and dancing.

For more information visit their website www.apexresort.com

2. Seismic Spring Mountain Festival, March 22-31 at Silver Star Mountain Resort

Also known as the…SILVERSTAR. EPIC. ICONIC. SPRING. MOUNTAIN. INDUSTRY. COLLECTIVE. SilverStar Mountain Resort is causing tremors with the first annual SEISMIC Mountain Festival – a collaboration of sport, music, art, culture & community into one volcanic 10 day Mountain Event. Shaking it up with over $50,000 in cash & prizing, 7 signature sporting events, live music acts, beverage gardens & village DJ’s, wine & spirit festival & dinners, art exhibitions, vendors & live showcases – be part of the energy! For a list of events visit their website at www.seismicfest.ca

3. Baldy Brew Haha, March 23 at Baldy Mountain Resort

Amazing local Okanagan Craft Beers, and hilarious comedians come together at Baldy on Saturday March 23rd for the first annual Baldy Brew Haha Comedy and Craft Beer Festival featuring comedian Tim Nutt!! Come spring it’s time for the hopheads to have their heyday at Baldy’s 1st annual Craft Beer and Comedy Event. The next best thing to a great day on the slopes, is a great afternoon in the spring sunshine with a locally crafted beer in hand and loads of laughs from internationally known comedians. Tickets and more information available on their website www.baldyresort.com

4. Peak Pride Festival, April 5-7 at Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is proud to be hosting the third annual Peak Pride celebration this spring that will bring the LGBT2Q+ community together for an epic weekend including a gaymes night, pride parade, culinary walks, skiing, wipeOUT and farewell brunch. For a full list of events and to book your stay visit www.bigwhite.com

5. Closing Weekend Spring Melter, April 20-21 at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Join them in sending off the season with a bang April 20 & 21. The perfect way to celebrate and send off their 2018-2019 season. Catch some beats, grab a gourmet burger and ice cold brew at the Mackenzie Outpost with DJ’s spinning from 11am-2pm, then ski down to a rockin’ party in the Rockford Plaza with live music from local BC bands. This is a free event, book your accommodation early, for a schedule of events visit their website www.revelstokemountainresort.com

Missed Christina’s last column?

5 Events to celebrate love in the Okanagan this Valentine’s

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca

Previous story
Letter: United We Roll a working-class protest

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

North BC broken axle derailment could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read