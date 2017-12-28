Helen-Marie Dorothy Beauregard

Aug 24, 1949 – Dec 28, 2017

Helen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, January 28th 2017 in Kelowna.

The angels lovingly guided her Home to reunite her with her parents, Louise-Anne (Marty) and Michael Hrynewich.

She is survived by her husband, David Beauregard, her five children Michael, Mark (Tracy), Maryanne, Renee and Theresa, and her 8 grandchildren Brooke, Linnea, Gabriel, Owen, Tyson, Marissa, Xander and Levi.

The details of her funeral service can be found on the Springfield Funeral Home Website.