Please do a post winter checkup of your cart – make sure it’s only yard waste, no plastic or foreign matter.

Accepted Items:

Leaves

Branches

Prunings

Needles

Grass Clippings

Fruit Droppings

Size limitations apply

No flower pots, bags of any kind, pet waste, kitchen scraps rocks, soil, or sod

Pick-up every 2 weeks March 1st until the end of December

For more information visit rdco.com/recycle