March 10, 2023

Recycling Depot Pop-ups

POP-UPS

Saturdays, 10 am until 2 pm

Corner of Main Street & Hill Road, Lake Country

March 25 July 22
April 22 Aug 26
May 27 Sept 23
June 24

At these depots, free of charge you can drop off your:

  • Glass bottles and jars
  • Styrofoam packaging (white or coloured)
  • Plastic bags and overwrap
  • Other fl exible plastic packaging
  • Electronics

*Household/residential recycling only

Staff will be on hand to answer all your questions on recycling how to’s.

For more info visit rdco.com/recycle or call the

Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250

