Recycling Depot Pop-ups

POP-UPS
Saturdays, 10 am until 2 pm
Corner of Main Street & Hill Road, Lake Country
|March 25
|July 22
|April 22
|Aug 26
|May 27
|Sept 23
|June 24
At these depots, free of charge you can drop off your:
- Glass bottles and jars
- Styrofoam packaging (white or coloured)
- Plastic bags and overwrap
- Other fl exible plastic packaging
- Electronics
*Household/residential recycling only
Staff will be on hand to answer all your questions on recycling how to’s.
For more info visit rdco.com/recycle or call the
Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250