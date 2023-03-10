Recycling Depot Pop-ups

POP-UPS

Saturdays, 10 am until 2 pm

Corner of Main Street & Hill Road, Lake Country

March 25 July 22 April 22 Aug 26 May 27 Sept 23 June 24

At these depots, free of charge you can drop off your:

Glass bottles and jars

Styrofoam packaging (white or coloured)

Plastic bags and overwrap

Other fl exible plastic packaging

Electronics

*Household/residential recycling only

Staff will be on hand to answer all your questions on recycling how to’s.

For more info visit rdco.com/recycle or call the

Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250.469.6250