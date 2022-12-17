Public Notice: Winter Roads Maintenance

While the municipality and its contractor keep the roads plowed and sidewalks shoveled that are on District property, residents are responsible for clearing snow from their private driveways.

This is very important to help ensure emergency response vehicles and personnel can reach individual homes in the event of a fire or medical emergency.

Snow removed from private drives, walks and parking lots is to be kept on private land and not pushed into the public roadway.

Be careful where you park; leave room for plows on narrow side roads.

Who can you call?

Please call 250-766-5664 to report any snow clearing service problems on Lake Country roads that require immediate action.

During office hours: Engineering 250-766-6677

After hours non–snow related road emergencies (road kill ed removal or debris on the roadway) Roads Duty cell phone at 250-317-9780

SNOW REMOVAL Info & Priority Map: lakecountry.bc.ca/snow

Help your neighbours in need!