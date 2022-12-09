Municipal Land for Sale

Vacant .4 acre RU1 Residential Property for Sale

PROPERTY INFORMATION

-0.409 acres – Sanitary sewer connection available

– RU1 Zoning – Electrical service connection available

The District makes no warranties or representations as to the suitability of the existing well.

The property will be offered for sale November 1, 2022 until 4:30 p.m. January 31, 2023. Offers to Purchase, in the prescribed format, submitted with the required deposit will be reviewed at 9 a.m. Tuesday February 1, 2023. Offers received after the closing date will not be considered and will be returned. Offers received without the required deposit or not using the District provided contract template will not be considered and will be returned. The District may accept or reject any offer at its sole discretion.

INFORMATION PACKAGE

Interested parties may receive an information package containing property information and the forms necessary to purchase the property at District of Lake Country Municipal Hall located at 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC. All Offers to Purchase shall be submitted to the attention of “Land Agent” at the District of Lake Country using the District provided template “Contract of Purchase and Sale.”