Public Notice

December 09, 2022

Municipal Land for Sale

Vacant .4 acre RU1 Residential Property for Sale

PROPERTY INFORMATION

-0.409 acres – Sanitary sewer connection available

– RU1 Zoning – Electrical service connection available

The District makes no warranties or representations as to the suitability of the existing well.

The property will be offered for sale November 1, 2022 until 4:30 p.m. January 31, 2023. Offers to Purchase, in the prescribed format, submitted with the required deposit will be reviewed at 9 a.m. Tuesday February 1, 2023. Offers received after the closing date will not be considered and will be returned. Offers received without the required deposit or not using the District provided contract template will not be considered and will be returned. The District may accept or reject any offer at its sole discretion.

INFORMATION PACKAGE

Interested parties may receive an information package containing property information and the forms necessary to purchase the property at District of Lake Country Municipal Hall located at 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC. All Offers to Purchase shall be submitted to the attention of “Land Agent” at the District of Lake Country using the District provided template “Contract of Purchase and Sale.”

District of Lake Country Land Agent Phone: 778-738-2760

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Accessible, transparent, archivable: How – and why – the community deserves to be informed
Next story
Wildfire Risk Reduction

Just Posted

Police determined the suspect has four warrants in several communities in B.C. (Black Press file photo)
Quick Kelowna cops catch crook

Police seized more than 2,700 marijuana plants from a Mission home last week. / Black Press File Photo
Kelowna cannabis company stays under local ownership after $4M sale

Photo of drug administration supplies from Rutland community. (Submitted)
Multiple overdoses, syringes in neighbourhood falls on shoulders of concerned Kelowna woman

The Kelowna Rockets celebrate last season’s Teddy Bear Toss goal. The 2022 Teddy Bear toss is on Friday, Dec. 9. (@kelownarocketswhl/Instagram)
Kelowna Rockets ready for teddies, Warriors on the road for three