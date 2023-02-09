Regional District of Central Okanagan

February 09, 2023

Frost and Fire Family Fiesta

Join us to celebrate Family Day with a staycation get-together! Dig out your tropical clothes to layer over your snowsuit and have some fun in the park.

Prizes for participating in games and challenges, for best outfit, and best dance moves.

Bring your beach chairs and a sled if snowy conditions allow. Be prepared to play outside!

Frost and Fire Family Fiesta Photo

____________________

Kaloya Regional Park

Sunday, February 19

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

or

12:30 to 2 p.m.

Drop-in

FREE

____________________

Parks – Visitor Services

250-469-6140 | eeco@rdco.com

rdco.com/parks

