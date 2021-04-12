Zoning, OCP amendments adopted for Summerland housing development

A five-storey, 60-unit building has been proposed for 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., Summerland. The proposal will be the subject of a public hearing on March 22. (Image by GTA Architecture)

The zoning and Official Community Plan amendments have been adopted for a housing development at 8709 Jubilee Rd. E. in Summerland.

The proposed five-storey, 60-unit housing development came before Summerland council for first and second readings on Feb. 22, A public hearing was held on March 22, and the third readings of the amendment bylaws were passed at that time.

Rezonings within 800 metres of a controlled intersection also require approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. This approval was granted March 23.

The plan addresses housing concerns in Summerland, including a lack of housing diversity, a lack of rental homes and a lack of subsidized housing.

The 2017 Affordable Summerland report notes that existing multi-family developments are not suitable for young families because they are targeted to seniors and sometimes have age restrictions.

“Diversifying housing in Summerland to meet the needs of a wider population is a tangible goal of the community, and the unit configurations and the attention to meeting diverse income levels, which are the essential characteristics of the project, directly address this community concern,” Erian Scott-Iversen, planning technician with the municipality, said in her report to Summerland council.

The proposed development has generated plenty of controversy within the community.

During the March 22 public hearing, residents who live near the site raised concerns about parking and traffic safety problems along Jubilee Road East. Some suggested a smaller development should be constructed instead.

In addition, some have suggested the location is not appropriate for the proposed development.

