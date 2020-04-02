Kevin Bennett said they will greet guests from a distance using the “ZipZone Wai”. (ZipZone Peachland)

ZipZone Peachland still opening to spread positivity

The park’s president says they want to help people keep active, healthy

A zip line park in Peachland is hoping to open on April 11 so they can help people keep their minds off the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to ZipZone Peachland’s president Kevin Bennett. He said that so far, they haven’t been ordered to shut down and they want to use the opportunity to help others keep active and healthy.

“It’s difficult, when one is in the middle of a crisis, to think positively but this crisis will end and we need to be there when it does,” Bennett said.

“We’re trying to be positive, spread a little cheer and also provide useful anti-transmission ideas. We are also trying to make sure there is employment for locals when the crisis subsides.”

“One of the most important things for maintaining mental and physical health is getting out into the fresh air and enjoying the sunshine.”

As for safety measures, Bennett said they will implement social distancing by having small tour groups and greeting guests from a distance. They will also require all guests and guides to wear some form of covering over their mouths, including masks, bandannas, or scarves, to protect others from others’ sneezes or coughs. They will have mandatory hand washing at the start of each tour and provide hand sanitizer and soap at each line.

Bennett added all staff and guests will have their temperature checked upon park entry, and those with a high temperature will be turned away.

Both Interior Health and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan have said while not all businesses are required to close at this time, they must follow the provincial health officer’s direction to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

READ: Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

READ: Peachland boy gets birthday parade

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update: Six million U.S. jobless claims; Russia sends medical aid to U.S.
Next story
A look at some of the B.C. inventors creating life-saving tools in fight against COVID-19

Just Posted

District of Lake Country response to COVID-19: Mayor Baker

Mayor James Baker ensures the district is doing its part in supporting the citizens of its community

Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

The young Rockets fan had her birthday party plans cancelled due to COVID-19

ZipZone Peachland still opening to spread positivity

The park’s president says they want to help people keep active, healthy

Vandalism hits downtown Peachland mural

Reports state this is the third incident in five months

Elizabeth Fry, Kelowna Women’s Shelter collaborate on COVID-19 response campaign

The campaign aims to raise awareness of domestic violence in this time of isolation

B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Frank and Rena Phillips marked occasion at Nanaimo Seniors Village this week while social distancing

Effects of COVID-19 isolation on domestic violence a concern for Shuswap women’s shelter

Salmon Arm’s SAFE Society open, programs and services still running but funds, supplies needed

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandatory isolation must be abided by

COVID-19 scenarios coming ‘soon’, but results will depend on how Canadians act: Trudeau

Prime minister is meeting with Canadian premiers

Morning Start: Do you know how much of your life is spent waiting at red lights?

Your morning start for Thursday, April 2, 2020

COVID-19 has been impacting Canadian economy since January

But full effects of pandemic won’t be known for months

Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

B.C. is looking to allow internationally trained doctors to work under the supervision of attending physicians

Fake test kits and other COVID online scams play on public anxiety: fraud centre

Vancouver has seen a spike in commercial property crimes, with offices and stores empty because of COVID-19

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Most Read