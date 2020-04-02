ZipZone Peachland still opening to spread positivity

The park’s president says they want to help people keep active, healthy

Kevin Bennett said they will greet guests from a distance using the “ZipZone Wai”. (ZipZone Peachland)

A zip line park in Peachland is hoping to open on April 11 so they can help people keep their minds off the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to ZipZone Peachland’s president Kevin Bennett. He said that so far, they haven’t been ordered to shut down and they want to use the opportunity to help others keep active and healthy.

“It’s difficult, when one is in the middle of a crisis, to think positively but this crisis will end and we need to be there when it does,” Bennett said.

“We’re trying to be positive, spread a little cheer and also provide useful anti-transmission ideas. We are also trying to make sure there is employment for locals when the crisis subsides.”

“One of the most important things for maintaining mental and physical health is getting out into the fresh air and enjoying the sunshine.”

As for safety measures, Bennett said they will implement social distancing by having small tour groups and greeting guests from a distance. They will also require all guests and guides to wear some form of covering over their mouths, including masks, bandannas, or scarves, to protect others from others’ sneezes or coughs. They will have mandatory hand washing at the start of each tour and provide hand sanitizer and soap at each line.

Bennett added all staff and guests will have their temperature checked upon park entry, and those with a high temperature will be turned away.

Both Interior Health and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan have said while not all businesses are required to close at this time, they must follow the provincial health officer’s direction to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

