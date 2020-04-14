ZipZone Peachland confirms April 18 opening

President Kevin Bennett said they want to help people enjoy the outdoors

Kevin Bennett said they will greet guests from a distance using the “ZipZone Wai”. (ZipZone Peachland)

ZipZone Peachland is going ahead with its April 18 opening.

The zipline park first announced it will open on April 11, but has since pushed it a week forward.

In a release, the park said as people feel stir crazy as stores and restaurants temporarily close, they wanted to help people have a place to enjoy the sunshine and the outdoors.

ZipZone is implementing the following to keep guests and staff safe:

staff and guests will have their temperature checked before park entry

small tour groups

mandatory hand washing before every tour

mandatory sneeze guards (masks, scarves or bandanas)

hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the park

distance greeting

maintaining physical distancing

discounts for health and emergency services personnel

President Kevin Bennett acknowledged opening the park may be controversial during this time.

“But getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help,” he said.

“COVID-19 is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks. It is here for good and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely. We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations.”

Bennett is asking that park guests avoid the downtown area due to Peachland’s large elderly population.

“Access to our park is directly off the highway and there is no need to go into Peachland proper. Please give our elders the space they need.”

Black Press Media has previously reached out to Interior Health and the Regional District of Central Okanagan about the park’s opening. Both the health authority and RDCO have said the park is not required to close but must follow the provincial health officer’s direction to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including asking guests and staff who exhibit symptoms to stay away, minimizing groups from congregating, cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, and maintaining social distancing.

