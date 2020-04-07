An Air North flight arrives in Whitehorse in 2016. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Yukon agents placed at B.C. and N.W.T. boundaries to limit spread of COVID-19

People traveling to Alaska, Northwest Territories must complete their transit within 24 hours of entry

Yukon says it has placed enforcement officers at its boundaries and at the Whitehorse airport to get details of travellers self-isolation plans, their contact information and to look for any symptoms of COVID-19.

The government says officers were stationed on Monday at five checkpoints from British Columbia and one from the Northwest Territories.

Yukon’s government says in a news release that anyone travelling through the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

READ MORE: Canadian cases, by province

It says people going through to Alaska or the Northwest Territories are required to complete their transit within 24 hours of their entry.

Those passing through have also been warned to avoid unnecessary contact with others when they stop for food or fuel.

The medical health officer says all seven recorded cases of COVID-19 in Yukon are connected to travel outside the territory or to known contacts.

The territory has not had any known cases of community transmission.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits
Next story
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Just Posted

VIDEO: KLO middle school teachers shoot video to show support for students at home

KLO teachers Kayla Rose and Tonia Macgregor were the minds behind the gesture

COVID-19: Kelowna MLA to host virtual town hall on physical, mental health

Norm Letnick will be hosting the town hall with doctors from the Canadian Mental Health Association

West Kelowna RCMP investigating early morning shooting

A man was shot in the 2400 block of Quince Road just before 1:30 a.m. on April 7

Community Health Services Centre closes for building maintenance

The Interior Health building closed in Kelowna due to a leak

‘Do not push the button’: Downtown Kelowna crossings go touchless amid COVID-19 pandemic

The pedestrian crossings at 19 intersections were automated last week to reduce contact points

Lifestyles Coffee in Lake Country creates funny video of couple stuck in quarantine

Lifestyles Coffee is located at 10058 BC-97 unit 4, Lake Country, B.C.

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

RCMP pursuit in Okanagan Falls leads to arrest of Penticton man

Seamus Kirby of Penticton is facing numerous charges including flight from police

Shuswap residents, distiller respond to safety, sanitization needs at seniors care facilities

Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery shifts to making sanitizer to support community

Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer

Spring league refunds 1,500 registrations amid COVID-19

Easter bunny to send ambassador to Golden for weekend drive-by

The Easter bunny will be sending his emissary, Egglebert Bunny, to celebrate Easter with Golden

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COVID-19: Kelowna’s Grey Hearts Denim to manufacture protective masks

The Kelowna based clothing company has been in operation since mid-February

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

Most Read