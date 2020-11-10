Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Youth pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

The youth was charged with manslaughter; pleaded guilty to assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday

A youth charged with manslaughter in Kelowna’s 2018 Canada Day stabbing death of Esa Carriere has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault.

The person, who can not be named due to the fact they were a minor at the time of the incident, appeared in a Kelowna courtroom Monday, Nov. 9, making a guilty plea to assault on what was supposed to be the first day of their manslaughter trial.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021.

Three other people continue to wind through court system on manslaughter charges — Nathan Truant, Noah Vaten and one other youth.

Truant and Vaten are set to face trial on February 22, 2021, while the youth is set for an appearance later this month to fix a date for the continuation of their trial.

Carriere was stabbed to death at age 23 in the midst of the City of Kelowna’s annual Canada Day fireworks display on July 1, 2018.

At the time Carriere was killed, he was still relatively new to the city, having recently moved from Mississauga, Ont. He had just started a new job in Kelowna working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

READ MORE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna man caught by Vernon police dog

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roundabout on the books for North Okanagan intersection
Next story
Kelowna RCMP arrest two after lengthy search through snowy woods

Just Posted

Highway camera in Glacier National Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. today. (Screenshot)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway not expected to open until at least 6 p.m.

(Lacombe Express File Photo)
Respecting Indigenous water sustainability ethics in the Okanagan

The Community Water Forum was held via Zoom on Nov. 5

Its shaping up to be a record ski season at Big White (Photo courtesy of Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort receives 17 cm of snow in 12 hours

Opening day for the resort is set for Nov. 26

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)
Multiple vehicles in ditch along closed Commonage Road: Vernon Fire

Commonage Road reopens after collisions close portion: RCMP

Moon.
Morning Start: The moon is getting farther from the earth

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)
Youth pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

The youth was charged with manslaughter; pleaded guilty to assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP arrest two after lengthy search through snowy woods

Two suspects fled into the trees after leading police on a search up a forest service road

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Creating permanent stop signs on 43rd Avenue at 20th Street will require installation of these advance warning signs, which need to be concreted in, and will cost upwards of $180,000. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Roundabout on the books for North Okanagan intersection

Newly installed four-way stop could end up becomming more, or less

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pictured in 2018, the lighted Kristi’s Run mogul course where members of the Canadian men’s women’s Olympic teams trained before leaving for the Olympics. (Western News - File)
Apex Mountain Resort receives record-breaking early season snow

The mountain saw close to 30 cm over the last 24 hours.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read