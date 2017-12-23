Your weekend story highlights

A Kelowna man was charged with three counts of murder Wednesday night in connection to bodies found in a Rutland area home.

Every weekend, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Friends of a Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two children are reeling as they try to reconcile the family they knew with news they’re hearing.

Jacob Daniel Forman, 34, has been charged with three counts of second degree murder for allegedly killing his family at some point between Sunday and Tuesday, according to court documents. His wife Clara, and daughters Karena and Yasenia have been named as his alleged victims. He has no previous criminal record.

2. Multiple citations, including sexually suggestive conversations with female patients, have led to a Penticton massage therapist being expelled.

Jesse Brown, a registered massage therapist, was scheduled to have a discipline hearing from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia on Dec. 19. Instead Brown consented to resigning registration effective Jan. 31, 2018, pay costs of $13,200 to the CMTBC by Dec. 19, 2018 and will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement of the registration for a period of 30 years.

3. After being the target of rental scams, one woman is still searching for a place to live in Kelowna.

Christina Harwood-Jones has been searching for a rental for months, to better service her epilepsy.

The Greenwood resident is unable to work because of her condition and has been taking the Greyhound for trials at Kelowna General Hospital. Her hope is to extend her life by being closer to treatment.

After also being the target of rental scams in her search to find housing and is warning the public after finding advertisements for rentals on free sites like Craigslist and Kijiji that turned out to be false.

4. Kelowna RCMP has confirmed a 60-year-old male died on Wednesday at Big White Ski Resort after plunging over a 25 to 30-foot cliff and landing in deep snow.

Police believe the Kelowna resident was skiing when he suffered a medical emergency on the hill.

Despite lifesaving efforts, emergency personnel and ski patrol staff were unable to revive the male.

Stay healthy over the holidays

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

2017’s Top Stories: The Lake Country flooding

Boaters were unable to use their boats for months after the Central Okanagan floods

Stay healthy over the holidays

Interior Health is offering tips to keep sickness away from friends and loved ones

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

