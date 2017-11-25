Doug Rupp stands with his Christmas display in Lake Country on Chase Road Saturday. The display will be ready for viewing Dec. 1. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Capital News/Lake Country Calendar offers popular stories from the week for your weekend reading.

1. Construction is finally underway on Kelowna’s controversial waterfront visitor centre.

With a building permit issued by the city earlier this week, work to prepare the site for the 3,000-square-foot building at the foot of Queensway in downtown Kelowna is now underway.

The $2.8 million building, which will feature a curved metal roof and extensive use of glass, will be located on what has been a parking lot for several years.

2. Kelowna regional transit, local bus drivers and city officials are all welcoming an amendment to the Criminal Code of Canada that they say will help protect transit operators from attacks while on the job.

The amendment, which will take away the ability of judges to give light sentences to anyone convicted of assaulting a transit operator— a move Les Milton, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, said is long overdue—went into effect Wednesday.

3. The Central Okanagan Board of Education rejected separate proposals Wednesday to expand the direct representation of West Kelowna and Kelowna on the board.

Trustees Rolli Cacchioni and Chris Gorman were the lone supporters of both resolutions, which Cacchioni had initially brought up at the last school board meeting in response to a letter from West Kelowna council requesting all of the Westside be merged into one zone and West Kelowna be given a second trustee at large.

4. The Lake Country Food Bank didn’t make the final cut for an online grant.

It applied for a $50,000 grant from the Aviva Canada Fund, which is the same contest the organization participated in a few years ago when it received enough community support and votes to win a $100,000 grant.

The funds were expected to go towards renovating the basement, updating equipment, and keeping up with the new building code costs to be able to handle the increase in food supply.

5. One Lake Country resident is ready for Christmas.

Paul Rupp woke up early Saturday morning to decorate his house with Christmas lights, animated blowups and candy canes for his holiday tradition that started more than 15 years ago.

Originating from an idea for his now-adult daughter, “people started pulling off to the side of the road and looking at it,” said Rupp.

