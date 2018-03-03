Credit: Tomtar

Your weekend reads

Every Saturday, the Kelowna Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A doctor was allegedly assaulted at Kelowna General Hospital this week. Interior Health released a statement on the matter Friday after the doctor was punched by a patient.

On Tuesday night there was an incident at Kelowna General Hospital while a physician was providing care to a patient. We are thankful that no one suffered serious injuries and we’ve been in contact with the physician and impacted staff and will continue to provide support,” said Andrew Hughes, KGH health services administrator.

2. An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation about cultural sensitivity.

Scarlette Arie posted to Facebook photos of a “racist” homework assignment she said a nine-year-old Indigenous student had taken home from a new school.

3. A B.C. gangster who was a target of a high profile Kelowna shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Independent Soldier James Clayton Riach along with Ali Memar Mortazavi Shirazi were given a life sentence for possession of illegal drugs Wednesday in Manilla, reports the Manilla Bulletin.

4. Rats have become the scourge of the Okanagan Valley becoming established in urban areas across the southern Interior.

With the provincial government showing no interest in engaging taxpayer dollars for a mass extermination effort, local residents have been left largely on their own to deal with rat infestations.

5. The Central Okanagan school board has adopted a grade reconfiguration plan for Westside schools that will take effect in September.

School board chair Moyra Baxter and Lake Country trustee Deborah Butler voted against the controversial measure, saying more time is needed to study the impact on parents, students and the long-term planning implications for Westside schools.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Memorial for Dave Barrett draws tributes for underdog champion
Next story
Jay Ingram to speak on Alzheimer’s in Kelowna

Just Posted

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Serwa injured in World Cup race

Coming off gold at the Olympics, Kelowa skier suffers concussion in Russia

Babies due soon for Kelowna rink

Jeff Richard and Dave Harper of the Geall rink are awaiting births of children while at the Brier

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

Speculators could invest in Lake Country

There could be an increased interest with the new speculation tax in Kelowna, said a realtor

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place and where this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Letter: A pipeline to the West Coast is a bad idea

Lake Country letter-writer says corporations are the only winners in pipeline debate

Kelowna volleyballers named all-stars

Both the women’s and men’s volleyball teams had players named as all-stars

Kelowna WHL grad’s historic CIS run

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie continued to win awards in his CIS career

Chiefs win Game 7 to get past Steam

Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL playoff series 4-3 over Summerland with win Saturday in Rutland.

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read