Your reaction to our marijuana story

Our story (Horgan says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers) drew a reaction when posted on kelownacapnews.com.

Cindy Burnett:

So if you can publicly smoke pot… what’s to stop anyone from publicly drinking? Both can make you impaired! And second-hand pot smoke can also impair you… I personally do not want to be exposed to second-hand pot smoke!!

Maggie Deneault:

I don’t want to be exposed to it and I certainly don’t want my family anywhere near it

Ty Michei:

To be fair, you have to stand in a cloud of smoke for a long long time in order to be impaired from second hand smoke. It’s kind of like saying you won’t touch someone with AIDS because you don’t want it…

Karen Foster:

Smoking of any kind should only be allowed “ inside” your own home. �� only the person who choses to smoke is harmed and sadly his/ her family.

Crystal Lee Henkel:

Same rules (all could be harder punishments and be enforced more) – why should a child every inhale that either! Fact is all smoke inhaled is bad. Smoke is smoke period no matter how you want to spin it. And smoking around a child should face severe punishment of both. The other aspect is cigarette second-hand smoke does not make you high – THAT IS a serious concern as few will be smoking legal pot with low THC on top of that (any amount forced to inhale on others is wrong), illegal stuff will be cheaper, or homegrown will have high thc. THEN many people are drug tested at work so why should THEY lose their HIGH PAYING GOOD JOBS? Others bad habits should not be pushed onto others. And yes drug testing on job sites is needed as people die on the job and get injured and anything that is not allowed.

Sharon David:

Of course they should follow the same rules!