THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Your reaction to our marijuana story

We asked, you answered

Our story (Horgan says pot smokers may face same outdoor rules as cigarette smokers) drew a reaction when posted on kelownacapnews.com.

Cindy Burnett:

So if you can publicly smoke pot… what’s to stop anyone from publicly drinking? Both can make you impaired! And second-hand pot smoke can also impair you… I personally do not want to be exposed to second-hand pot smoke!!

Maggie Deneault:

I don’t want to be exposed to it and I certainly don’t want my family anywhere near it

Ty Michei:

To be fair, you have to stand in a cloud of smoke for a long long time in order to be impaired from second hand smoke. It’s kind of like saying you won’t touch someone with AIDS because you don’t want it…

Karen Foster:

Smoking of any kind should only be allowed “ inside” your own home. �� only the person who choses to smoke is harmed and sadly his/ her family.

Crystal Lee Henkel:

Same rules (all could be harder punishments and be enforced more) – why should a child every inhale that either! Fact is all smoke inhaled is bad. Smoke is smoke period no matter how you want to spin it. And smoking around a child should face severe punishment of both. The other aspect is cigarette second-hand smoke does not make you high – THAT IS a serious concern as few will be smoking legal pot with low THC on top of that (any amount forced to inhale on others is wrong), illegal stuff will be cheaper, or homegrown will have high thc. THEN many people are drug tested at work so why should THEY lose their HIGH PAYING GOOD JOBS? Others bad habits should not be pushed onto others. And yes drug testing on job sites is needed as people die on the job and get injured and anything that is not allowed.

Sharon David:

Of course they should follow the same rules!

Previous story
Big White fire department given seasons passes
Next story
Four-month-old baby girl critically injured in Toronto

Just Posted

Your reaction to our marijuana story

We asked, you answered

Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

The annual Learn to Ice Fish event takes place at Beaver Lake

BC Housing working quickly to redesign Kelowna project for the homeless

They are working on “improving the appearance of the building, including landscaping.”

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Suspect identified in brazen daytime robbery

The suspect is 32-year-old Dale Christopher MacPherson of Peachland

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Introducing an in-depth look at who is affected and what can be done

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Big White fire department given seasons passes

Members of the Work Experience Program were given passes by the resort

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

Hurdles ahead for Sicamous off-road vehicle bylaw

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with district

Most Read