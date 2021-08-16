Your Photos: Mount Law fire above West Kelowna

Mount Law wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/ Kelowna Capital News) Jeff Jones view of Mount Law wildfire, Sunday night. Jeff Jones view of Mount Law wildfire, Sunday night. Mount Law Sunday night (Aug. 15) (Brenden VanEttinger) Mount Law Sunday night (Aug. 15) (David Craig) Mount Law Monday morning (Aug. 16) (Jazzmin Ross) Mount Law Sunday night (Aug. 15) (Ally Wyllie) Mount Law Sunday night (Aug. 15) (Brenden VanEttinger) Mount Law Monday morning (Aug. 16) (Katrina Osborne)

Residents from more than 400 homes were forced to leave Sunday night as the Mount Law wildfire quickly grew out of control.

By Monday morning, the BC Wildfire Service stated the Mount Law wildfire was now an estimated 800 hectares due to high winds over night.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reported there is limited structural damage due to the Mount Law wildfire.

There is a three-kilometre machine-built guard up to protect the city’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The Mount Law fire was discovered on Sunday (Aug. 15) evening and is suspected to be human-caused

bc wildfires