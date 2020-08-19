Janel Bailey

Your photos: Mount Christie wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A collection of photos and video from the Mount Christie wildfire above Skaha Lake

The Mount Christie wildfire sparked about 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 and by 10:30 p.m. the blaze had grown to 1,000 hectares in size.

Boaters, swimmers, tourists and residents watched from their homes and beaches as the plume of smoke began to rise above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood, about six kilometres away from Okanagan Falls.

BC Wildfire worked on the blaze overnight with 21 personnel on scene along with local fire departments and structure protection crews.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen was forced to evacuate 319 homes in the Heritage Hills area near McLean Creek Road.

Later in the night, 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton were placed on an evacuation alert.

Black Press Media is collecting your photos and video of the Mount Christie wildfire to share with readers.

Send us your photos to: newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

READ MORE: Wildfire burns across border with Osoyoos

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks between Peachland and Summerland

Amanda Veitch

Addison Palmer

Amanda Edmunds, view from Waterman’s Hill

Joyce Leeson Zak, Wednesday morning view

Erin Elizabeth, view from downtown Penticton

Marinus Mellaart

Shirley Tracey, taken from The Springs

Carlos, Facebook

Brennan Phillips

