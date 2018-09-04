Your morning news in 90: Sept. 4, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Due to the challenging nature of the terrain, it took specialized rescuers more than seven hours to save a Lower Mainland woman in her 50s who fell 60-feet down a cave at the Skaha Bluffs climbing area Monday.

Another day another special air quality statement is in effect for the Okanagan valley.

A pair of fishermen on a small lake in the Shuswap region came face-to-face with a mighty bird of prey when it landed on their boat.

Smoky conditions may have kept some from attending the Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE) in Armstrong this year as attendance numbers were down from last year.

And do you know the meaning of tea, extra or thick? How about the other slang words your kids use? Check out our back to school video online to learn more.

Previous story
B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

