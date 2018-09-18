Your morning news in 90: Sept. 18, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kelowna city council has put it’s controversial Capri-Landmark town centre plan on hold after an onslaught of opposition by the majority of city councillors to the part of the plan that calls for an extension of Sutherland Avenue from Burtch Road to Spall Road.

Nineteen years old minimum, physically fit and interested in giving back to the community; those are among the requirements for men and women who would like to join the Salmon Arm or Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire departments.

Over 4,000 kilograms of food was collected from the Penticton region and delivered to local food banks during the annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive held on the weekend.

People are now making their way back to the Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge after Friday’s flash flood tore through the camp, ripping down tarps and inundating tents.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.