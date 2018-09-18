Your morning news in 90: Sept. 18, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Kelowna city council has put it’s controversial Capri-Landmark town centre plan on hold after an onslaught of opposition by the majority of city councillors to the part of the plan that calls for an extension of Sutherland Avenue from Burtch Road to Spall Road.

Nineteen years old minimum, physically fit and interested in giving back to the community; those are among the requirements for men and women who would like to join the Salmon Arm or Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire departments.

Over 4,000 kilograms of food was collected from the Penticton region and delivered to local food banks during the annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive held on the weekend.

People are now making their way back to the Anita Place Tent City in Maple Ridge after Friday’s flash flood tore through the camp, ripping down tarps and inundating tents.

Kelowna’s rental market remains hot as fall arrives

Kelowna was ranked 8th

Kelowna overdoses prevented with supervised consumption site

Supervised Consumption Services helping people avoid overdose and receive health services

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Pedestrian and dog struck by vehicle on Dilworth

Traffic is backed up along Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

More paramedics, ambulance coming to Central Okanagan

Twenty-two full-time paramedic positions added to BC Ambulance Service

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Tilray to export cannabis formulation to U.S. for clinical trial

Marijuana remains illegal in most of the U.S.

Court of appeal grants injunction on Taseko’s exploratory drilling in B.C. Interior

The decision provides temporary protection and relief, said Chief Joe Alphonse

Volunteer crew ready to build ramps for B.C. amputee

Jean Moulton will soon have an easier time getting in and out of her home.

VIDEO: B.C. tour offers unique underground glimpse of generating station

About 1,250 people expected at sold-out tour on Sunday

Allegations against Kavanaugh pose test for #MeToo movement

Aside from the Ford-Kavanaugh showdown, this has been a tumultuous season for the #MeToo movement

Around the BCHL: Merritt forward Mathieu Gosselin is BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

‘Baby Mac’ was only 16 months old when he died in a Vancouver daycare

