Your morning news in 90: Sept. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Nearly a year after a plane went missing near Revelstoke, RCMP arrived at the crash site on foot around noon Tuesday. They confirmed it was the missing plane and that they found the remains of both people onboard.

Wildfire crews in southeastern British Columbia hope to make short work of a blaze that broke out late Tuesday and burned within a few hundred metres of the hospital in Trail.

A man convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman has walked away from a Vancouver halfway house.

The weather held and attendance at the Salmon Arm Fair was up by more than 1,000 over last year.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.