Your morning news in 90 – Nov. 28, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Migrant farm workers in Kelowna are using the Gospel Mission’s services, according to the executive director of the shelter.

They aren’t necessarily using the shelter to stay in but are using its food services.

This issue perplexed the President of the B.C. Fruit Growers who is looking into the matter.

After being lit by the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill, the torch will make its way across Canada. As part of the Canada Games Torch Relay, the Roly McLenahan Torch will be in Vernon for a celebration stop Dec. 4. You can catch the action about 4:30 pm near City Hall.

A family in Penticton is left with a lot of questions after their loved one died in a house fire last week. Christine Giles, 65 was killed in a blaze at the Delta Mobile Home Park along with her two beloved dogs. Foul play is not suspected, but RCMP are still investigating.

It’s been 15 years of salsa, comedy and bands like Hey Ocean and We Are the City for a popular concert venue on Leon Street in Kelowna; however it’s time to say goodbye.

Habitat owned by local Quinn Best is no more and title documents indicate the building was sold earlier this year, the businesses website doesn’t reflect any changes.

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan alumna earns national research prize

Emily Giroux was given a Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation this week

Fat Cat Children’s Festival organizers want children’s feedback

An open discussion will be held Nov. 29

Rental vacancy rates increase in Kelowna along with price

Vacancy rates have increased in the Central Okanagan, but so has the price

Slippery sections and fog reported on Coquihalla

Kelowna - Snow is also predicted tonight on the mountain pass

West Kelowna wineries ready for Boucherie Road Wine Trail to be complete

The second phase of the wine trail will open Dec. 7

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

South Okanagan guide outfitter pleads guilty to Wildlife Act charges

Penticton provincial court judge heard conflicting submissions

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Publisher McClelland and Stewart says it will publish ‘The Testaments’ on Sept. 10, 2019

