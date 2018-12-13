Your morning news in 90: Dec. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Winter is in full swing on B.C. mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a third day on the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, with the expectation that up to 15 cm of snow will fall today and tonight.

Life flashed before Rebecca Malek’s eyes when a man lifted a shotgun from his lap and pointed it at her and a customer at the Hilltop Esso early Sunday morning in Keremeos.

“I thought I was dead as soon as I saw the gun,” she told the Keremeos Review this week.

Police are investigating another protest at Rocana Meats processing plant in Salmon Arm

Meet Unity MMA phenom Rylie “Coyote” Marchand who, at only 17-years-old, took her first adult amateur bout by technical knock out in the first round against 27-year-old Taylor Pinchak in Rumble in the Cage 60 MMA fight night action in Lethbridge, Alta.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.