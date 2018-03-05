Your March 5 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A snowmobiler suffering from a heart attack was rescued by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue at Graystokes Provincial Park Sunday afternoon.

With a winter heavy with precipitation this year you might be fed up with the snow but local wineries are not, the blanket of white stuff has been keeping the vines safe to produce healthy grapes.

The Nickel Plate Nordic Centre in Hedley is one of three Nordic centres chosen to offer the Spirit North program for the first time in B.C.

A weekend of bantam hockey action kicked off March 3 at the Shaw Centre as the Salmon Arm Greyhounds faced off against the Nelson Leafs in one of the first matches of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) Bantam Rec tournament.

One of the largest and longest running beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest says ticket sales are more than double what they were at this time last year.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Just Posted

