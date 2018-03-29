Your March 29 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A Willowbrook resident is claiming inaction from the province, as his community continues to deal with flooding this week.

A Kelowna official says it’s a “waiting game” for the city when it comes to what has been described as a slow-motion mudslide threatening a business at the foot of Knox Mountain.

Property manager Grant McCulloch decided to call in the pros to get to the root of a storm drain problem at the Osoyoos condominium complex he looks after last week.

The City of Penticton hosted an Affordable Housing Forum yesterday, gathering experts and stakeholders for an exchange of ideas.

Vernon Morning Star sports editor Kevin Mitchell laced a pair of skates and tried a new unique treadmill in Vernon.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a high of 9 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the afternoon. Winds gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 10 C.

Just Posted

UBCO students debate democracy

Are Western democracies really failing? UBCO students in Kelowna debated that question

Recovery mission successful

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP for recovery on the river

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Rutland kick starts Clean Up Month

Join the Rutland Uptown Business Association April 7

Drivers failing to obey signs

Up to 25 vehicles counted in one hour driving through transit exchange

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

This STI and HIV testing program within Interior Health communities has been deemed a success

Online STI and HIV testing reduces barriers, reaches more people in Interior Health

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers

France, Netherlands, Belgium stops to sign exchange agreements

Steve Nash headed to Hoop Hall, basketball’s hall of fame

SMUS grad was twice named NBA MVP

A Matter of Confidence: How Christy Clark took a tumble while John Horgan was handed the house

Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman chronicle the province’s ‘bizarre journey’ in new book

Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Robin Carey, 13, was a standout softball and baseball player, twice representing Team Canada

Supreme Court vindicates B.C. doctor who medicated dying woman against her son’s wishes

Health Professions Review Board’s decision deemed transparent and justifiable

Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Kris Smith says he may be forced to sell due to B.C.’s new speculation tax.

China’s defunct space lab hurtling toward Earth for re-entry

China’s defunct and believed out-of-control Tiangong 1 space station is expected to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sometime in the coming days

