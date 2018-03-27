Your March 27 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Giving to a panhandler from your vehicle while stopped at an intersection in Kelowna will now cost you much more than the amount of your donation.

The state of emergency in the City of Armstrong is expected to be lifted this morning.

A UBC Okanagan arts professor believes the concept of free speech is not being shared by his faculty brethren.

The Trail Smoke Eaters won the battle last night finishing the Penticton Vees season in a decisive Game 7, 4-2 victory at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday night.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for mainly cloudy conditions this morning with a 40 per cent chance of showers before switching to sun and cloud this afternoon, with a high of 10 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at clearing conditions throughout the day and a high of 9 C.

A March fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready for some great final weekends, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

UBCO prof feels wrath of criticizing faculty executive

Peter Wylie says free speech stifled by ‘academic mobbing’

Multiple bike thefts over weekend

Vernon business and residents reeling over being ripped off

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

‘Violated and humiliated’: inmate claims privacy breach at OCC

Latest lawsuit makes at least four against the Okanagan jail, just over a year after its opening

Funding for B.C. school maintenance tops $82 million

Structural upgrdes, new and replacement buses to be funded through three provincial programs

Kelowna senior celebrates 90th birthday and 4,440 aquafit classes

This year, Bea Ingram celebrated her 90thbirthday at the Kelowna YMCA

Human rights hearing proceeds: Waiter argues his French culture behind firing

Guillaume Rey began working for Cara Operations at one of its Milestones restaurants in Vancouver

Thieves steal hundreds of gallons of fuel

Police would like to know if anyone saw the suspects near Planter Road and Highway #1 in Chase.

B.C. city to take Trans Mountain pipeline fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Federal Court of Appeal did not give consideration to arguments made by Burnaby or province: Mayor

British Columbia’s economy is forecast to remain strong through 2020

Central 1 Credit Union says 2017 was a year of ‘stellar growth,’ and momentum will continue

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

