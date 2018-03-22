Your March 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Winter weather will return to higher elevations across B.C. this afternoon.

Was Chad Alphonse defending himself from a potentially deadly attack or was he angry and aiming to kill two years ago when he stabbed his friend? A Kelowna jury is set to decide.

While Kelowna and West Kelowna have already made their speculation tax fears well known, Penticton is also concerned it may be extended to them.

The B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division semifinals are now best-of-three affairs, following hometown wins by the Wenatchee Wild and the Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday.

The City of Salmon Arm will be celebrating Natalie Wilkie’s accomplishments at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics with a parade through the downtown area on Friday.

Check out this week’s Crook’s Corner. A wrap up of all the arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for periods of showers all day with winds gusting to 50 km/h in the afternoon and a high of 8 C

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 6 C.

Just Posted

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

Kelowna couple confront Alzheimer’s disease

Allan and Bettina Collier stay active and take life one day at a time

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Okanagan Death Café Series set for April

Last spring nearly a hundred people decided that they wanted to converse about death and dying

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917

Funds will go towards various economic development initiatives

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

He wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank.”

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

B.C. gives tax breaks to jumpstart LNG in northwest

LNG income tax scrapped, break on sales tax for producers

