Your child is at the heart of every decision we make: Vernon school district superintendent

School is back in session this Tuesday, but like the past two school years, things won’t be back to normal quite yet.

Vernon School District No. 22’s new superintendent Dr. Christine Perkins said like last year, the COVID-19 situation continues to be fluid and schools will continue to adjust as needed.

“We know many of you are busy preparing for an exciting year ahead,” wrote Perkins in a Sept. 2 letter. “Most important to all of us at School District 22 is the health and safety of students and staff, followed by wonderful opportunities to learn.”

The district, she reminded the school community, gets its pandemic response directly from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Interior Health and the Ministry of Education.

“Please know your child is at the heart of every decision we make,” Perkins said. “It has been a difficult summer for many staff and students, not only with the pandemic but also wildfires, excessive heat, smoke, evacuations and wondering about shelter, transportation, food acquisition and food sustainability.

“We hope that the return to school will bring some consistency, support and peace.”

On the first day of school (Sept. 7), students will be picked up at the regular time but delivered home three hours earlier than normal due to early dismissal.

Those still displaced by the White Rock Lake wildfire can contact 250-549-9281 for assistance; the SD22 continues to work closely with Okanagan Indian Band members and families to ensure students are getting to school.

Motorists, too, are reminded that students are returning to the classroom and lights on the school bus are flashing, it means absolutely no passing.

These flashing lights are equivalent to a stop sign and it applies to traffic travelling in both directions. Those who fail to stop could be fined $368 and three demerit points. School zones are also in effect.

For more information on bus routes and COVID-19 info visit sd22.bc.ca.

